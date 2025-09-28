Volunteer Country

Everything Josh Heupel Said Following a Thrilling win vs. Mississippi State in OT

Josh Heupel met with the media after an overtime win over Mississippi State.

Dale Dowden

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., September 20, 2025.
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., September 20, 2025.
The Vols went to Starkville one week removed from an overtime loss at the hands of Georgia, and walked away with their own overtime win over Mississippi State.

Tennessee would score on play number one to go up 41-34. The defense would keep the Bulldogs out of the endzone, preserving the win.

Josh Heupel would meet with the media following the game.

Josh Heupel's Opening Statements

"Uh, fan base, awesome. (I) love the way they showed up. Love the way we competed for four quarters, playing the next play, playing the next series. Offensively, special teams, man, there's a whole lot that can be a lot cleaner. Uh, end of the day it's a win for who we consider to be the good guys and uh at the end of the day um love competing with these guys. So, uh, a lot to clean up, everybody. Coaches, players, everybody. But uh, good road win against a good football team and so, excited about that and got a chance here uh bye week to heal some guys up, get better, and get ready to get back to work," Heupel said.

End of Regulation Time Management

"Uh, we actually had the second play ready to go uh, with the time on the clock, whether it was right or wrong with the two timeouts being able to get it out quick and uh burn it um, we had the second play ready to go, that's why I didn't use it there," Heupel explained.

Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Josh Heupel said during the post-game presser.

Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.

