Everything Josh Heupel Said Following a Thrilling win vs. Mississippi State in OT
The Vols went to Starkville one week removed from an overtime loss at the hands of Georgia, and walked away with their own overtime win over Mississippi State.
Tennessee would score on play number one to go up 41-34. The defense would keep the Bulldogs out of the endzone, preserving the win.
Josh Heupel would meet with the media following the game.
Josh Heupel's Opening Statements
"Uh, fan base, awesome. (I) love the way they showed up. Love the way we competed for four quarters, playing the next play, playing the next series. Offensively, special teams, man, there's a whole lot that can be a lot cleaner. Uh, end of the day it's a win for who we consider to be the good guys and uh at the end of the day um love competing with these guys. So, uh, a lot to clean up, everybody. Coaches, players, everybody. But uh, good road win against a good football team and so, excited about that and got a chance here uh bye week to heal some guys up, get better, and get ready to get back to work," Heupel said.
End of Regulation Time Management
"Uh, we actually had the second play ready to go uh, with the time on the clock, whether it was right or wrong with the two timeouts being able to get it out quick and uh burn it um, we had the second play ready to go, that's why I didn't use it there," Heupel explained.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Josh Heupel said during the post-game presser.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- How to Watch: Tennessee Football vs UAB
- Coveted 2027 EDGE Rashad Steets Talks Visit with Tennessee Football
- Tennessee Football Commit Amazed with Atmosphere Following Visits Elsewhere
- Tennessee Baseball Lands Heralded In-State Recruit
- 2027 In-state Defender Kenneth Simon II Details Visit with Tennessee Football
- Everything From Tennessee DB Edrees Farooq In His Tuesday Media Press Conference
- Should Tennessee Football's Performance vs Georgia End RB Position Battle?
- Tennessee Football RB Target David Segarra Talks Vols Visit
- Tennessee Football's Chris Brazzell On Pace to Outperform Jalin Hyatt's Biletnikoff Season
- How Tennessee Football History Shows Promising Future for Chris Brazzell
- Tennessee Football Commit Javonte Smith "Itching To Be In Orange" Following Visit
- Tennessee Football at "Top of List" for local defensive back after visit