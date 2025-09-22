Everything Josh Heupel Said on Monday Prior to Tennessee vs Mississippi State
The Tennessee Volunteers are set for a massive contest on Saturday as they travel to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Prior to that, Josh Heupel spoke with the media on Monday to detail the upcoming game.
Josh Heupel on Jeff Lebby and Mississippi State's Improvements
“I think their entire roster, they’re deeper than they were a year ago. Their young guys that they had a year ago have continued to develop. They’re playing extremely well. They obviously added some bodies through the portal as well, and I think collectively their personnel is much further developed than it was a year ago. Understanding of their systems is much better, and that’s why they’re playing the way that they are. Defensively, one of the top in our league in a lot of different categories. Offensively playing extremely efficient, but also creating a bunch of big plays in the pass game, and their special teams have done a really nice job.”
Heupel on Defensive Back Evaluation Through Four Games
“I thought we took a step in our communication this past week, in particular with the guys that played early in the football game. We had a couple of busts late, but overall I like our continued growth, but the stress of this football game – formation variations, splits, and the tempo- we’ve got to do a great job.”
Heupel on Chris Brazzell's Importance in This Game
“The wide receivers in general are going to be really important in this one. That's guys working in the middle of the football field. It’s out on the outside. They have a mixture of coverage – recognizing the structure and coverage that we’re seeing will be important in this one. “Chris, obviously, what he’s done here in the first few ball games, really special, but all of us, him included, have got to continue to grow and take another step here this week.”
If you would like to see what else Josh Heupel had to say about the upcoming game during Monday's presser make sure to click HERE.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- How to Watch: Tennessee Football vs UAB
- Coveted 2027 EDGE Rashad Steets Talks Visit with Tennessee Football
- Tennessee Football Commit Amazed with Atmosphere Following Visits Elsewhere
- Tennessee Baseball Lands Heralded In-State Recruit
- 2027 In-state Defender Kenneth Simon II Details Visit with Tennessee Football
- Everything From Tennessee DB Edrees Farooq In His Tuesday Media Press Conference
- Should Tennessee Football's Performance vs Georgia End RB Position Battle?
- Tennessee Football RB Target David Segarra Talks Vols Visit
- Tennessee Football's Chris Brazzell On Pace to Outperform Jalin Hyatt's Biletnikoff Season
- How Tennessee Football History Shows Promising Future for Chris Brazzell
- Tennessee Football Commit Javonte Smith "Itching To Be In Orange" Following Visit
- Tennessee Football at "Top of List" for local defensive back after visit