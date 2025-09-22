Volunteer Country

Everything Josh Heupel Said on Monday Prior to Tennessee vs Mississippi State

Everything that Josh Heupel had to say in his press appearance on Monday entering their SEC road opener against the Mississippi State Bulldogs

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., September 20, 2025.
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., September 20, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are set for a massive contest on Saturday as they travel to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Prior to that, Josh Heupel spoke with the media on Monday to detail the upcoming game.

Josh Heupel on Jeff Lebby and Mississippi State's Improvements

“I think their entire roster, they’re deeper than they were a year ago. Their young guys that they had a year ago have continued to develop. They’re playing extremely well. They obviously added some bodies through the portal as well, and I think collectively their personnel is much further developed than it was a year ago. Understanding of their systems is much better, and that’s why they’re playing the way that they are. Defensively, one of the top in our league in a lot of different categories. Offensively playing extremely efficient, but also creating a bunch of big plays in the pass game, and their special teams have done a really nice job.”

Heupel on Defensive Back Evaluation Through Four Games

“I thought we took a step in our communication this past week, in particular with the guys that played early in the football game. We had a couple of busts late, but overall I like our continued growth, but the stress of this football game – formation variations, splits, and the tempo- we’ve got to do a great job.”

Heupel on Chris Brazzell's Importance in This Game

“The wide receivers in general are going to be really important in this one. That's guys working in the middle of the football field. It’s out on the outside. They have a mixture of coverage – recognizing the structure and coverage that we’re seeing will be important in this one. “Chris, obviously, what he’s done here in the first few ball games, really special, but all of us, him included, have got to continue to grow and take another step here this week.”

