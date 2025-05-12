Former Tennessee Vols James Pearce Jr. and Rickea Jackson are Turning Heads
Rickea Jackson is already making waves in the WNBA—but this week, it wasn’t a highlight reel or a box score that had fans buzzing. Instead, it was a simple, sincere answer from her boyfriend, NFL rookie James Pearce Jr., that lit up social media and reminded everyone what genuine admiration looks like.
Fresh off an impressive WNBA preseason debut with the Los Angeles Sparks, where she led the team with 13 points in an 83–82 win over the Golden State Valkyries, Jackson has been living up to the hype that followed her from Knoxville to the pros. But while her game speaks volumes, it was Pearce who stole the narrative with one heartfelt moment.
In an interview with Atlanta Falcons reporter Tori McElhaney, the former Tennessee defensive end and Falcons’ 2025 second-round pick was asked a classic, but revealing question: “Who was your favorite athlete growing up?”
Pearce didn’t hesitate.
“Rickea Jackson,” he said—no fanfare, no punchline. Just a calm, confident tribute to his girlfriend. The sincerity in his voice made it clear: this wasn’t a PR-friendly soundbite—it was real.
When asked what he liked about her game, Pearce added,
"Everything. Fluid, smooth, sound, technical."
The clip immediately gained traction across ESPN platforms, X and Instagram, racking up views and praise from fans across the sports world. It wasn’t just the answer—it was the way Pearce said it. Quietly proud. Unapologetically supportive.
McElhaney followed up with a playful jab: “So who wins in 1-on-1?” Pearce just smiled and offered a smooth deflection:
“Let’s not talk about that.”
Sometimes, silence says more than smack talk.
It’s rare that fans get to see this kind of crossover between rising stars in the WNBA and NFL—especially when both are early in their professional careers and coming off breakout seasons at the same school. Jackson was the heart of Tennessee women’s basketball, while Pearce anchored the Vols’ pass rush as one of the top edge defenders in college football.
Now, they’re both chasing greatness at the next level—and showing that even in the high-stakes world of pro sports, there’s room for love, humility, and mutual respect.
So while Rickea Jackson continues to drop buckets and James Pearce Jr. hunts down NFL quarterbacks, one thing is clear: they’re each other’s biggest fans—and the sports world can’t get enough.
