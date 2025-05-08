From Rocky Top to the NFL: How Jersey Numbers Define Tennessee's 2025 Draft Class
Jersey numbers often tell deeper stories than fans realize. For Tennessee’s 2025 NFL Draft class, the digits stitched on their backs have come to represent more than just position or tradition—they’ve become part of their personal and professional identity.
James Pearce Jr., one of the most dominant edge rushers in the nation, is sticking with his iconic No. 27. The number holds legacy at Tennessee—famously worn by Vols legend Al Wilson—and Pearce honored it with production, totaling 19.5 career sacks in Knoxville. Drafted 26th overall by the Atlanta Falcons, he’ll continue to wear No. 27 as he begins his NFL career.
Running back Dylan Sampson, a fourth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns, will wear No. 22 as a rookie. He wore No. 6 during his record-breaking 2024 season at Tennessee, but the switch to 22 is an intriguing one—perhaps a nod to the 22 touchdowns he scored last fall. Intentional or not, the number now represents the explosive playmaking he hopes to bring to Cleveland.
Dont’e Thornton, who wore No. 1 at Tennessee, will debut in the NFL with No. 10 for the Las Vegas Raiders. A fourth-round selection, Thornton’s new number bridges his past and present—he previously wore No. 10 at Oregon before transferring to Tennessee.
Defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott will carry No. 55 into his rookie season with the Kansas City Chiefs, a number that became symbolic during his college career despite beginning as a simple assignment at Arizona State. After transferring to Tennessee and becoming a disruptive force up front, Norman-Lott embraced the “five-five” persona, making it part of his on-field identity. Now, that number follows him to the next level, representing growth and grit.
Whether rooted in legacy, reinvention, or pure coincidence, these jersey numbers now carry deep personal meaning for Tennessee’s newest NFL talents. For some, the number honors a legacy—one worn by a Volunteer great or a figure of inspiration. For others, it’s a symbol of transformation, chosen to mark a new chapter or reflect a breakout moment in their college careers. Even those who were simply assigned a number have, over time, forged a connection to it through performance, pride, and identity.
As these former Vols trade the orange-and-white of Neyland Stadium for the bright lights and sold-out crowds of the NFL, their jersey numbers take on new significance. They are no longer just identifiers, they are extensions of the player, a silent but powerful link between college memories and professional ambitions. These numbers reflect where they’ve been, the moments that shaped them, and the stories fans remember. Now, they’ll help define where they’re going—and who they become at the next level.
