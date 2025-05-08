Volunteer Country

Jalin Hyatt's Roster Spot Remains Safe With The New York Giants

Jonathan Williams

Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (13) lines up during the first half at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (13) lines up during the first half at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images / Luke Johnson-Imagn Images
Former Tennessee Vols Jalin Hyatt remains safe with the New York Giants.

We are a couple of years removed from the 2023 NFL draft class which also means organizations will have to start deciding if they want to extend the players they signed that year or let them walk. Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was a third round selection in the draft class and despite some underwhelming numbers, he remains safe on the roster.

Hyatt is a former Biletnikoff winner at Tennessee but his production from college has not translated into the NFL. Over the last two seasons, he has 31 receptions for 435 yards and no touchdowns. However, as The Athletic recently pointed out, Giants haven't made any recent moves for Hyatt to think his roster spot is in danger.

"The Giants didn’t sign any notable wide receivers in free agency," Dan Duggan wrote. "They also didn’t draft any receivers. That leaves Hyatt’s position on the roster as strong as it was last year despite an eight-catch, 62-yard season. The biggest win for Hyatt was the signing of quarterback Russell Wilson, who should accentuate the speedster’s strength of catching deep balls. Even if the pre-draft criticisms of Hyatt as a one-trick pony prove accurate, Wilson gives him a chance to maximize that skill more than any other quarterback available this offseason."

The Giants appeared to have hit a home run in Malik Nabers and if they could Hyatt playing like he did at Tennessee, their wide receiver room would be in great shape.

