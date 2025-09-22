Josh Heupel Previews Unique Atmosphere With Mississippi State's Cowbell Noise
The Tennessee Volunteers will be in a very unique situation come Saturday, as they are on the road for their first game against an SEC team on the road. They will be playing against the Mississippi State, which is a culture heavy situation with thing slike the cowbells. You can imagine what type of discomfort this could cause for the offense.
This was a point of emphasis when it came to the discussion, as the Tennessee Volunteers' head football coach took the podium to talk about everything Tennessee vs Mississippi State. Here is what he had to say about the unique sound of the cowbells and how this can be an atmosphere that they will have to conquer. He also detailed how it starts with their center, who is a big part of the communication.
“I think the uniqueness of it sound-wise is what is a part of making this league really special, too. For us up front, absolutely. Communication starts with Sam, and then being able to get all five with your tight ends, everybody in-sync as far as your targets, and then your double teams and all that comes off of it. That will be important in this one. Crowd noise, structural recognition, all of it.”
