Volunteer Country

Josh Heupel Previews Unique Atmosphere With Mississippi State's Cowbell Noise

Josh Heupel previews a unique atmosphere filled with the sound of cowbells, which they will be playing against.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel watches drills before a NCAA football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., September 20, 2025.
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel watches drills before a NCAA football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., September 20, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers will be in a very unique situation come Saturday, as they are on the road for their first game against an SEC team on the road. They will be playing against the Mississippi State, which is a culture heavy situation with thing slike the cowbells. You can imagine what type of discomfort this could cause for the offense.

This was a point of emphasis when it came to the discussion, as the Tennessee Volunteers' head football coach took the podium to talk about everything Tennessee vs Mississippi State. Here is what he had to say about the unique sound of the cowbells and how this can be an atmosphere that they will have to conquer. He also detailed how it starts with their center, who is a big part of the communication.

“I think the uniqueness of it sound-wise is what is a part of making this league really special, too. For us up front, absolutely. Communication starts with Sam, and then being able to get all five with your tight ends, everybody in-sync as far as your targets, and then your double teams and all that comes off of it. That will be important in this one. Crowd noise, structural recognition, all of it.”

Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

Home/Football