Josh Heupel Quietly Reaches 40 Wins as Tennessee Football Cruises Past UAB
Josh Heupel didn’t know it at the time. When Tennessee jogged off the field Saturday after dismantling UAB 56–24 at Neyland Stadium, the Vols’ head coach had not realized he had just notched his 40th career victory at Tennessee.
The milestone caught him by surprise when reporters brought it up during his postgame press conference.
“Man, I had no idea,” Heupel said with a stoic face.
“I absolutely love being here. What our fans have been a part of helping us climb, what our staff has done, and certainly what our players have done. It’s fun to be here, but the best part of my day is when I walk in there and I’m with our guys. It doesn’t feel like work. It’s a place you love to be, and you get a chance to do what you love, which is competing.”
A Milestone in Knoxville
Heupel arrived in 2021 with Tennessee football at a crossroads. In less than four seasons, he has built a foundation of consistency and identity, lifting the Vols back into the national conversation. His 40th win comes quicker than many expected, signaling both stability and promise in a league where coaching turnover is the norm.
Saturday’s rout of UAB followed the same blueprint Heupel has installed since day one: relentless tempo, balanced offense, and attention to detail. For the No. 15 Vols (3–1), it was a bounce-back performance after a disappointing loss to Georgia, and one that keeps them in rhythm heading into SEC play.
Fast Start Defines the Day
From the opening whistle, Tennessee looked sharp despite an early kickoff. The Vols stormed out with explosive plays on the perimeter and a punishing ground attack. Quarterback Joey Aguilar threw three touchdown passes and impressed Heupel with his composure.
“What I love about him is whether it was a good play, bad play, good series, bad series, same demeanor,” Heupel said. “He’s aggressive but playing smart football.”
Defense Continues to Set the Tone
“Front seven operating together, destructing blocks, penetration up front, making it bounce, second level doing a good job fitting,” Heupel explained. “It’s important to win the line of scrimmage and ultimately get them into third and long.”
Injuries, No Excuses
Heupel acknowledged that injuries have thinned his roster in spots, particularly in the secondary and defensive interior, but he dismissed the idea that it could become a crutch.
“At the end of the day, you either win or you lose, right? There’s no asterisk next to it,” Heupel said. “They don’t say, ‘Yeah, but.’ You’ve got to go win.”
That blunt approach has become a hallmark of his tenure and one reason Tennessee has avoided slip-ups in non-conference games. Heupel is now 9–0 against Group of Five opponents, none closer than 30 points.
Looking Ahead
The milestone of 40 wins is meaningful, but Heupel’s focus is squarely on what comes next. Tennessee faces its first true road test of the season on September 27 at Mississippi State (4:15 p.m. ET, SEC Network).
“It’s 11 on 11 between the white lines,” Heupel said of preparing his team for Starkville. “If something else is affecting you, you’re allowing it. Attention to detail, communication, alignment, assignment, keys, technique. Then you’ve got to go make plays in your one-on-ones.”
The Vols will enter that matchup with confidence, depth, and a coach whose journey in Knoxville has already delivered 40 wins, yet shows no signs of slowing down.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- How to Watch: Tennessee Football vs UAB
- Coveted 2027 EDGE Rashad Steets Talks Visit with Tennessee Football
- Tennessee Football Commit Amazed with Atmosphere Following Visits Elsewhere
- Tennessee Baseball Lands Heralded In-State Recruit
- 2027 In-state Defender Kenneth Simon II Details Visit with Tennessee Football
- Everything From Tennessee DB Edrees Farooq In His Tuesday Media Press Conference
- Should Tennessee Football's Performance vs Georgia End RB Position Battle?
- Tennessee Football RB Target David Segarra Talks Vols Visit
- Tennessee Football's Chris Brazzell On Pace to Outperform Jalin Hyatt's Biletnikoff Season
- How Tennessee Football History Shows Promising Future for Chris Brazzell
- Tennessee Football Commit Javonte Smith "Itching To Be In Orange" Following Visit
- Tennessee Football at "Top of List" for local defensive back after visit