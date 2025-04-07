Josh Heupel Talks About The Development of the RB Room for Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Volunteers are past the midway point in spring practice and head coach Josh Heupel spoke to the media on Monday. He updated the status of the running back room with the Vols.
The Tennessee Volunteers are well past the midway point of their spring practice portion of the offseason. They have just a few practices remaining before their spring game on Saturday inside Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Head coach Josh Heupel spoke to the media on Monday and spoke about the development of the running back room. Obviously, the Vols lost a major contributor from a year ago in Dylan Sampson to the NFL Draft. However, they have returning production in sophomore Peyton Lewis.
“Peyton (Lewis) has had a great spring. He’s got a lot more comfort and understanding in the scope of what we’re doing. It should be that way in year two. He grew throughout the course of last year, too, but he’s done a really, really good job. That’s with the ball in his hands, but it’s also playing without the ball."
He added that the rest of the room is growing as well this spring.
“All those running backs have done a good job of growing throughout the first, I don’t know, we’re past the halfway point at this point, but have really grown fundamentally in playing without the football. They have all continued to take strides in the understanding of what we’re doing, in particular the young guys. A lot of good competition in that room."
