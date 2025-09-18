NFL Draft Analyst Todd McShay Says Tennessee Football Star Chris Brazzell II Has His Attention
When Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II walked off the field at Neyland Stadium last Saturday, he was not just celebrating a career night, he was making his case as one of college football’s most electric playmakers. In a showdown with No. 6 Georgia, Brazzell erupted for 177 yards and three touchdowns, both career highs, instantly vaulting his name into NFL Draft conversations.
A Career Performance on the Biggest Stage
Brazzell did not just play well, he dominated.
His blend of size, speed, and precise route running gave Georgia’s secondary fits all afternoon. Whether it was stretching the field vertically or winning contested catches, Brazzell’s ability to finish drives with touchdowns showcased why scouts are now circling his name.
Against one of the most respected defenses in the nation, Brazzell did not shy away from the moment. He embraced it, proving he could deliver when it mattered most.
Todd McShay Takes Notice
NFL Draft Analyst Todd McShay did not hesitate to acknowledge Brazzell’s meteoric rise. “Will ‘CBII’ be WR1 next April? Chris Brazzell II has my full attention now,” McShay tweeted earlier in the week.
Those words carry weight. For a player who began the season outside of many top receiver rankings, Brazzell has now forced analysts, general managers, and fans alike to take notice.
From Transfer to Tennessee Star
Brazzell’s path to Knoxville was not the traditional five-star pipeline.
After stops earlier in his career, he arrived at Tennessee hungry to prove he belonged on the national stage. Under Josh Heupel’s high-octane offensive system, he has flourished, developing chemistry with quarterback Joey Aguilar and emerging as a reliable target in clutch situations.
The performance against Georgia did not just cement his status as Tennessee’s go-to receiver, it positioned him as one of the most intriguing wideouts in the 2025 NFL Draft class.
Draft Stock Skyrocketing
In a year where the wide receiver class is expected to be deep, Brazzell is carving out a unique niche. His size and athleticism give him the versatility NFL teams covet, while his production against elite competition answers the critical question scouts often ask: Can he do it against the best?
Saturday’s performance was an emphatic yes.
The Road Ahead
For Brazzell, the challenge now is consistency. One game can grab headlines, but a season of dominance cements draft stock. With SEC play heating up, he will have plenty of opportunities to prove his breakout was not a fluke.
Buying Into the Hype
So, is the Brazzell hype real? After torching Georgia for three scores and nearly 200 yards, it is hard to argue otherwise. If this was his coming out party, the rest of the SEC and the NFL Draft world better get used to hearing the name Chris Brazzell II.
