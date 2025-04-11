Nico Iamaleava's Dad Rebukes Reports About Contract Negotiations with Tennessee
The Tennessee Football world was flipped upside down Thursday due to a report from On3 that star QB, Nico Iamaleava was in contract negotiations. It's led to Nico's father making a statement.
Thursday, April 10th, just two days before the Tennessee Volunteers are supposed to be putting a bow on the spring portion of their offseason and just six days before the transfer portal window opens, a report surfaces that star QB, Nico Iamaleava is in active contract negotiations.
Not ideal. The report, that first surfaced from Pete Nakos of On3, implied that Nico Iamaleava was not happy with his current contract and that they were negotiating for more money. Nakos even implied as much on social media, saying "Niuco Iamaleava's multi-million dollar deal was one of the first large NIL Contracts. The College football market has adjusted significantly — especially at the quarterback position"
For what it's worth, Miami reportedly paid Carson Beck $4.5m for one season. However, this reporting led to Nico's father Nic Iamaleava firing off his side of the story on social media.
"More games being played off the field than on the field. Bi7ch Nakos from On3Sports called and asked me directly, I told him I had no idea on what he's talking about. He said his "close source" that he trust with his life from the University of Tennessee staff gave him this."
In recent reports by Brandon Huffman, Chris Hummer, and John Talty, a close friend from the Iamaleava camp has confirmed that there are no contract negotiations and they are happy with the contract that they have.
