Nico Iamaleava Update, Vols QB Happy With Tennessee Contract

Tennessee Volunteers QB Nico Iamaleava is set for a huge season in his second year as a starting QB in Knoxville.

Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) during pregame activities against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at the Dukes Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers had many headlines on Thursday, including news that started to circulate that Tennessee Volunteers QB Nico Iamaleava was looking for contract negotiations. While many started to believe the news that was reported by ON3's Pete Nakos, others were optimistic that the days of worrying about their starting QB had sailed.

In recent reports by Brandon Huffman, Chris Hummer, and John Talty, a close friend from the Iamaleava camp has confirmed that there are no contract negotiations and they are happy with the contract that they have.

Iamaleava was a big addition in the 2023 recruiting class, and has since been in the Tennessee system for two complete seasons and is set for his third season with the Vols, and second season with the Volunteers as a starting QB.

Many reports in the Winter transfer portal window circulated that had many believing that Iamaleava was going to leave. While that was not the case, the Vols QB did a lot of thinking and ultimately opted to return to Knoxville for a third season.

Unfortunately, this is likely not the last we will hear of this ongoing headline as the Spring window is in full swing and the Vols will look to keep their pieces in place as they look to improve upon their College Playoff season.

