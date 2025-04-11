Nico Iamaleava Update, Vols QB Happy With Tennessee Contract
Tennessee Volunteers QB Nico Iamaleava is set for a huge season in his second year as a starting QB in Knoxville.
The Tennessee Volunteers had many headlines on Thursday, including news that started to circulate that Tennessee Volunteers QB Nico Iamaleava was looking for contract negotiations. While many started to believe the news that was reported by ON3's Pete Nakos, others were optimistic that the days of worrying about their starting QB had sailed.
In recent reports by Brandon Huffman, Chris Hummer, and John Talty, a close friend from the Iamaleava camp has confirmed that there are no contract negotiations and they are happy with the contract that they have.
Iamaleava was a big addition in the 2023 recruiting class, and has since been in the Tennessee system for two complete seasons and is set for his third season with the Vols, and second season with the Volunteers as a starting QB.
Many reports in the Winter transfer portal window circulated that had many believing that Iamaleava was going to leave. While that was not the case, the Vols QB did a lot of thinking and ultimately opted to return to Knoxville for a third season.
Unfortunately, this is likely not the last we will hear of this ongoing headline as the Spring window is in full swing and the Vols will look to keep their pieces in place as they look to improve upon their College Playoff season.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Nico Iamaleava Is The Latest NIL Saga For Tennessee
- Rodney Dunham Commits to Notre Dame Over Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee
- 49ers Set to Host Former Tennessee Volunteers DL, Omar Norman-Lott
- REPORT: Tennessee and QB, Nico Iamaleava in Active Contract Negotiations
- Tennessee QB Target Jayce Johnson Up for Vote for Best Georgia High School QB
- Tennessee vs Ole Miss Series Preview - SEC Showdown in Oxford
- Tennessee Football Hopeful to Land Priority In-State 2027 Athlete
- Tennessee Football Set for Home and Home with ACC program
- Tennessee Volunteers Finish In Top-5 in Final College Basketball Rankings
- Five Freshmen We Are Excited to See During Tennessee Spring Game
- Tennessee Baseball Defeats Alabama State Ahead of Weekend vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- Tristian Givens Names Four Finalists