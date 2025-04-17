Notre Dame QB, Steve Angeli Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
Notre Dame quarterback, Steve Angeli has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. We take a look at whether or not the Vols might be interested.
The Tennessee Volunteers’ quarterback room was twisted upside down over the last week due to the exit of former five-star starting QB, Nico Iamaleava entering the Transfer Portal. It’s left the Vols in need of another signal-caller to add to the room.
Notre Dame QB, Steve Angeli, has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to Matt Zenits of CBS Sports. Angeli was in a heated QB battle with the Fighting Irish between he, CJ Carr, and Kenny Minchey.
Angeli spent the 2024 season as the backup to Notre Dame QB, Riley Leonard and was called into action during the College Football Playoff game against Penn State. Angeli led a two-minute scoring drive just before the half, a pivotal moment for the Irish on their way to winning the Orange Bowl before going to the national title.
Angeli will be a graduate transfer with one year left of eligibility. The Vols don’t have many options at this point in the portal that are SEC-caliber talents, and perhaps Angeli could fit that bill.
Timing is everything at this point in the market for the Vols. They are in sudden demand of a position that doesn't have tremendous supply at the moment. Angeli didn't exaclty win the job with Notre Dame, the battle actually turned into more of a three man competition in South Bend. Now, Angeli could be the veteran that the Vols were certainly searching for.
