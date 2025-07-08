Peyton Manning Named Greatest No. 1 NFL Draft Pick by ESPN
In a nod to one of football’s most iconic careers, ESPN has ranked Peyton Manning as the best No. 1 overall pick in the history of the NFL Draft.
Manning, who was selected first overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1998 NFL Draft, arrived in the league with sky-high expectations after a storied college career at the University of Tennessee. Over the next 18 seasons, he would not only meet those expectations but surpass them—leaving behind a legacy that blends statistical dominance, postseason success, and an unmatched football intellect.
During his tenure with the Colts and later the Denver Broncos, Manning amassed 71,940 passing yards and 539 touchdowns—both near the top of the all-time leaderboard. He was a five-time NFL MVP, a 14-time Pro Bowler, and a two-time Super Bowl champion, with his final title coming in his last season before retirement in 2015.
Beyond the numbers, Manning's influence on the quarterback position cannot be overstated. His ability to diagnose defenses at the line of scrimmage, call audibles, and command the offense in real-time revolutionized how the game is played.
While the ESPN honor celebrates his NFL career, the news also reverberated in Knoxville, where Manning remains a beloved figure. A Tennessee Volunteer through and through, Manning’s commitment to UT—choosing to return for his senior season rather than entering the 1997 draft—is still viewed as one of the defining moments in program history.
Manning continues to be a prominent ambassador for the university, frequently seen on the sidelines of Neyland Stadium and involved in philanthropic efforts across the state.
According to ESPN's evaluators, Manning’s unique combination of elite production, leadership, and longevity gave him the edge over other No. 1 picks like John Elway, Troy Aikman, and Bruce Smith. The accolade is especially meaningful given the weight of expectations placed on top picks—and the reality that many have not lived up to the billing.
ESPN’s ranking serves not only as a tribute to Manning’s greatness but also as a reminder of how rare it is for a top pick to redefine an entire era of football.
