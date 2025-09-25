Tennessee Football All-American DB Eyeing Return Date
Vols on SI ran a story last night passing along a few injury updates on some key players heading into this week's contest with Mississippi State.
One of those said players is All-American defensive back, Jermod McCoy.
McCoy was named to the SInow All-American list among many others. Coming into this season, the talented corner was named to the AP preseason All-American team.
McCoy had such a productive season last year that even the NFL stock has risen. It is believed by many that the Tennessee defensive back could go within the first 20 picks of the first-round, and could potentially be the first corner selected in the 2026 NFL DRAFT.
In January of this year, McCoy went down with an ACL injury during a training session.
The Vols have missed the All-American in the secondary. The absence has been felt even stronger as the opposite corner; Rickey Gibson also went down with injury and has yet to return to action.
Colton Hood Jr. and Ty Redmond have both filled in and competed at a high level. The pair has not played perfect, but you have to commend their ability to step in and play without fear.
Fast Forward a bit and the Vols are looking ahead to their road test in Starkville. The big Orange will get a well needed bye week following the trip to Mississippi before diving into a heavy SEC slate.
McCoy WILL NOT be available for this week's game.
Coming out of the bye week, Tennessee will have their sight set on Arkansas as the Razorbacks travel to Neyland.
McCoy is eyeballing a return as the Hawgs roll into Knoxville. It is not a certainty, but early indications point to that game as the return of the All-American defensive back.
This will give the Vols the ability to expand their secondary as Redmond and Hood Jr. have played well so far.
Being able to leave McCoy on an island one-on-one, will free up the defense to multiply packages, coverages, and pressures, that they may not have the ability to run at the moment.
