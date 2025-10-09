Tennessee Football Announces Uniform Ahead of Game Against Arkansas

Volunteer Country

The Tennessee Volunteers have announced their uniform combo for their game against the Arkansas Razorbacks

Sep 20, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the second quarter against the UAB Blazers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks this Saturday in a game that is one that fans have had marked on their calander. This is one of the more intriguing games for the Tennessee Volunteers, because a year ago they were defeated by the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville. This was an upset win for the Razorbacks.

The Tennessee fans were questioning if the Tennessee Vols would wear one of the alternate jerseys such as the black uniform set or the grey uniform set.

That will not be the case for the Tennessee Volunteers. They will be wearing their tradition uniform set, as they will be wearing the white helmet, the orange jersey, and the white pants. This has many believing that maybe the games for the alternates will be Oklahoma and Vanderbilt. This would make sense from a standpoint of how big that Oklahoma game is as well as how big that Vanderbilt rivalry is. These may be the best two option even though Tennessee has some extra juice to play for this Saturday.

Tennessee is expected to win this game and they have the hopes of being able to do so in their original, yet super clean home Orange and White color combo that seems to be one of the better tradition uniforms in college football.

