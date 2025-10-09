Tennessee Football Announces Uniform Ahead of Game Against Arkansas
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks this Saturday in a game that is one that fans have had marked on their calander. This is one of the more intriguing games for the Tennessee Volunteers, because a year ago they were defeated by the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville. This was an upset win for the Razorbacks.
The Tennessee fans were questioning if the Tennessee Vols would wear one of the alternate jerseys such as the black uniform set or the grey uniform set.
That will not be the case for the Tennessee Volunteers. They will be wearing their tradition uniform set, as they will be wearing the white helmet, the orange jersey, and the white pants. This has many believing that maybe the games for the alternates will be Oklahoma and Vanderbilt. This would make sense from a standpoint of how big that Oklahoma game is as well as how big that Vanderbilt rivalry is. These may be the best two option even though Tennessee has some extra juice to play for this Saturday.
Tennessee is expected to win this game and they have the hopes of being able to do so in their original, yet super clean home Orange and White color combo that seems to be one of the better tradition uniforms in college football.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Ethan Davis Injury Status for Tennessee vs Arkansas
- Tennessee Football 2027 DL Target Kadin Fife Breaks Down His Top 6
- Tennessee Athletics Present: 'Champions Weekend' on Rocky Top
- Radarious Jackson's Injury Status for Tennessee vs Arkansas
- Jermod McCoy's Injury Status for Tennessee vs Arkansas
- Daevin Hobbs' Injury Status for Tennessee vs Arkansas
- Tennessee Football vs Arkansas Razorbacks Injury Report
- Arkansas's Mike Washington Believes Tennessee's Defense Has "A Lot of Holes"
- 1985 and 1990 SEC Football Champions to be Honored
- How to Watch: Tennessee Football vs Arkansas Razorbacks
- Tennessee Football vs Arkansas Razorbacks Predictions
- Chris Brazzell II Posting Award Worthy Numbers