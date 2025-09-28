Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Beats Mississippi State in Overtime Thriller

Tennessee survives in Mississippi State's home atmosphere

Caleb Sisk

Sep 27, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) throws the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) throws the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs played on Saturday in a game that would be very eventful. The game ended in a score of 41-34, which the Vols won the football contest. The contest went to overtime, after the Vols and Bulldogs were tied at 34 to end regulation.

The Vols saw some success out of the defense in the turnover department as they had two touchdowns thanks to their defense. One came from a pick-six by Colton Hood, and the other came from a strip sack by Tyre West that was returned by Joshua Josephs.

The Vols didn't play the cleanest of football, as they had multiple turnovers. One from a muffed punt by Braylon Staley and an interception that was off the hands of Miles Kitselman. Aguilar also threw another interception, thanks to another missed play by Kitselman.

Tennessee struggled in the run game, but the pass game had some success, as both Mike Matthews and Chris Brazzell had a solid day.

Mississippi State had a very solid day running the ball, but Blake Shapen also had a touchdown pass in this one. The Vols did a decent job stopping him from having as much success as some may of anticipated.

Tennessee is set for their next contest in two weeks when they return to their home field following a bye-week, when they take on the team that upset them just a year ago, the Arkansas Razorbacks. Fans will hope for that contest to go much better than the one they just finished watching.

Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

Home/Football