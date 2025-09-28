Tennessee Football Beats Mississippi State in Overtime Thriller
The Tennessee Volunteers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs played on Saturday in a game that would be very eventful. The game ended in a score of 41-34, which the Vols won the football contest. The contest went to overtime, after the Vols and Bulldogs were tied at 34 to end regulation.
The Vols saw some success out of the defense in the turnover department as they had two touchdowns thanks to their defense. One came from a pick-six by Colton Hood, and the other came from a strip sack by Tyre West that was returned by Joshua Josephs.
The Vols didn't play the cleanest of football, as they had multiple turnovers. One from a muffed punt by Braylon Staley and an interception that was off the hands of Miles Kitselman. Aguilar also threw another interception, thanks to another missed play by Kitselman.
Tennessee struggled in the run game, but the pass game had some success, as both Mike Matthews and Chris Brazzell had a solid day.
Mississippi State had a very solid day running the ball, but Blake Shapen also had a touchdown pass in this one. The Vols did a decent job stopping him from having as much success as some may of anticipated.
Tennessee is set for their next contest in two weeks when they return to their home field following a bye-week, when they take on the team that upset them just a year ago, the Arkansas Razorbacks. Fans will hope for that contest to go much better than the one they just finished watching.
