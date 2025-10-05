Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Opens as Major Favorites Over Arkansas Razorbacks

The Tennessee Volunteers open as the favorites to start game week against the Arkansas Razorbacks

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee defensive lineman Caleb Herring (31) heads to the locker room at halftime of the NCAA college football game against ETSU on September 6, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Tennessee defensive lineman Caleb Herring (31) heads to the locker room at halftime of the NCAA college football game against ETSU on September 6, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are hopeful to keep their momentum pushing forward following a bye week. They have only dropped one game, which was against the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime. They have won every other game, including a thriller that was won by the Tennessee Vols when they played against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Tennessee Vols will now play against the Arkansas Razorbacks in their home stadium. This is a game that the Tennessee team will be heavy favorites in, as the line is very much in favor of the Tennessee Volunteers.

According to Draft Kings, the Tennessee Volunteers enter this game as -13.5 favorites. The Vols lost their last contest against the Arkansas Razorbacks, but they have the chance to stand tall in this one and will be the favorites throughout the whole week.

