Tennessee Football's Boo Carter Posts Career High Numbers

Boo Carter had a great statistical day as the Vols defeated UAB 56-24.

Dale Dowden

Sep 20, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Boo Carter (23) forces a fumble by UAB Blazers quarterback Jalen Kitna (7) during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Boo Carter (23) forces a fumble by UAB Blazers quarterback Jalen Kitna (7) during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Tennessee Vols sophomore defensive back and punt returner has been a hot topic pretty much all off-season, and that has carried over into the season.

Despite all of the narratives, Carter has simply put his head down and continued to work.

Today, as the Vols welcomed UAB to Neyland Stadium, Carter would put up career high numbers.

The talented play maker recorded 9-tackles, 3-tackles for loss, 1-sack, and a pair of forced fumbles. That is not including a 34-yard punt return in the first half.

The return flipped field position in an electric way that Carter always seems to do. Fans jump to their feet with excitement, and commence the play by echoing "Boo" all throughout Neyland Stadium.

Later in the game during the 3rd quarter, two freshmen combined for a defensive touch as Cater would punch the ball out, and Kaleb Beasley would scoop and score.

A pair of former in-state recruits who stayed home making an impact in today's win.

This particular play would play huge in Carter and Beasley receiving game balls from Coach Heupel following the win.

Carter just overall continues to make plays. Have there been plays that aren't as highlight worthy? Sure, but no one can deny that he is giving his all every snap.

The offense has already recognized his ability to help the offense with his incredible return ability, and just about everyone is on pins and needles waiting for Carter to take one to the house.

Dale Dowden
DALE DOWDEN

Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.

