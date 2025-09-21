Tennessee Football vs Mississippi State Opening Betting Line
The Tennessee Volunteers are set for a massive game this week, as they are set to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in what could be one of the more intriguing road games for the Vols, simply due to the fact that this is their first game other than a neutral site contest that is away from their home comfort. They are set to play a team who is undefeated.
The Vols will be entering this game as the favorite, as the opening line for the game has the Vols as -9.5 point favorites. They are the heavy favorites in the money line as well, as they enter the week long of shifted lines as the -360 money line favorite. The Bulldogs will be a +280.
FanDuel also has the o/u set for 62.5 points in this contest, which is evenly split at -110.
The Vols will need to win this game to keep their playoff hopes alive, as sure they would only have two losses, and three would eliminate them, but they still have a tough schedule ahead of them. This will be one of the easiest wins for the vols in conference play according to many. This game can still be viewed as a trap game for the Vols.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- How to Watch: Tennessee Football vs UAB
- Coveted 2027 EDGE Rashad Steets Talks Visit with Tennessee Football
- Tennessee Football Commit Amazed with Atmosphere Following Visits Elsewhere
- Tennessee Baseball Lands Heralded In-State Recruit
- 2027 In-state Defender Kenneth Simon II Details Visit with Tennessee Football
- Everything From Tennessee DB Edrees Farooq In His Tuesday Media Press Conference
- Should Tennessee Football's Performance vs Georgia End RB Position Battle?
- Tennessee Football RB Target David Segarra Talks Vols Visit
- Tennessee Football's Chris Brazzell On Pace to Outperform Jalin Hyatt's Biletnikoff Season
- How Tennessee Football History Shows Promising Future for Chris Brazzell
- Tennessee Football Commit Javonte Smith "Itching To Be In Orange" Following Visit
- Tennessee Football at "Top of List" for local defensive back after visit