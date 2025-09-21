Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football vs Mississippi State Opening Betting Line

The Mississippi State vs Tennessee opening line has been released by FanDuel

Caleb Sisk

Sep 20, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Daune Morris (19) runs the ball against the UAB Blazers during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Daune Morris (19) runs the ball against the UAB Blazers during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are set for a massive game this week, as they are set to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in what could be one of the more intriguing road games for the Vols, simply due to the fact that this is their first game other than a neutral site contest that is away from their home comfort. They are set to play a team who is undefeated.

The Vols will be entering this game as the favorite, as the opening line for the game has the Vols as -9.5 point favorites. They are the heavy favorites in the money line as well, as they enter the week long of shifted lines as the -360 money line favorite. The Bulldogs will be a +280.

FanDuel also has the o/u set for 62.5 points in this contest, which is evenly split at -110.

The Vols will need to win this game to keep their playoff hopes alive, as sure they would only have two losses, and three would eliminate them, but they still have a tough schedule ahead of them. This will be one of the easiest wins for the vols in conference play according to many. This game can still be viewed as a trap game for the Vols.

