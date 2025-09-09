Tennessee LB Arion Carter Previews Georgia Game, Breaks Down Vols’ Linebacker Room
As Tennessee football prepares for a heavyweight clash with the Georgia Bulldogs, linebacker Arion Carter embraces the challenge. The defender breaks down the Vols’ defensive identity, the growth of the linebacker room, and how preparation, not hype, will determine success against the nation’s most consistent program.
Falling Back on Training, Not Rising to the Occasion
Carter said the key for Tennessee isn’t about “rising” to Georgia, but about trusting the work already put in.
“Everybody has to raise their level of play. It’s not really a rise-to-the-occasion deal—it’s fall back on your level of training. Every opponent is nameless and faceless. You have to go in with the same mentality every week, especially in the SEC,” Carter explained.
For Carter, that consistency is why he came to Knoxville.
“That’s why you come to Tennessee—for games like this. Playing against teams with great skill and toughness, it’s always going to be a great matchup.”
Taking It Week by Week
While the Georgia matchup looms large, Carter insists the team has stayed grounded in its preparation.
“I take it game by game. You prepare the same way every week and make sure you know the team inside and out. That’s the mentality you have to bring on game day,” he said.
That steady focus, he believes, keeps the Vols from being overwhelmed by marquee SEC showdowns.
Strengths of Tennessee’s Defense So Far
Through two games, Carter pointed to the Vols’ speed and anticipation as defining traits of the defense.
“Just playing fast, being instinctive and reactive, knowing the calls, knowing your opponent, anticipating before the play happens—that’s what’s been working for us,” he said.
Film study and football IQ, Carter added, have been vital to the linebackers’ ability to diagnose plays early.
Respecting Georgia’s Offense
Carter acknowledged the challenges Georgia presents, particularly with their quarterback’s mobility.
“You see a high-powered offense and a quarterback who runs their schematics very well. He’s instinctive and savvy. We have to disrupt throws, get him off timing, and cover downfield,” Carter said.
Mobility, he emphasized, changes everything.
“With a guy who can roll out and extend plays, you’ve got to contain him, have great rush lanes, and just play great overall defense.”
Growth in the Linebacker Room
Asked where Tennessee’s linebackers have grown most since last season, Carter didn’t hesitate.
“Instinctiveness. Anticipating what’s coming next and having great football IQ,” he explained.
Carter has also embraced leadership, helping younger players seize their opportunities.
“When you get in, you take advantage. I told them that from the start. On the sideline, I try to be a second coach, someone they can come to for questions,” he said.
The Standard Never Changes
Even with injuries and rotation on the defensive front, Carter believes Tennessee’s standard remains firm.
“The standard doesn’t change from the first guy to the second guy. When those young guys come in, they’re going to be held to the same standard. You fall back on your training and prove why you were recruited here,” Carter said.
Excitement for the Stage
For Carter, games like this represent the ultimate reward of playing in Knoxville.
“This is what you come to Tennessee for—to play games like this. Georgia is a blue-collar, competitive team in all three phases. It’s a great opportunity to go take advantage of,” he said.
The Bottom Line
Arion Carter isn’t caught up in hype or headlines. His message before Tennessee faces Georgia is simple: trust preparation, play fast, and embrace the moment. If the Vols’ linebackers continue to grow in instinctiveness and consistency, Carter believes they’ll have every chance to compete with the Bulldogs.
