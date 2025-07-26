Tennessee OL Target Darius Gray Set To Announce His Commitment On August 22nd
One of Tennessee’s top targets has officially set his commitment date. Five-star OL Darius Gray is set to commit on August 22nd. Gray will decide between LSU, Clemson, South Carolina, Ohio State, and Tennessee.
The Volunteers are in the thick of a race to land Gray and have been heavy on the pursuit to bring the stud offensive lineman home. Here is what Gray had to say in July about the Volunteers via our own Caleb Sisk.
“Oh, easily it definitely starts with the guys in the O-Line room. Starting with Coach Elarbee. I’d definitely say that’s the main reason for me, and I mean Coach Heup (Josh Heupel), a guy like that running the program, you know, it kind of speaks for itself. Tennessee has been building for years, and they are only scratching the surface. They are getting guys like David Sanders and (JB) Shabazz and all of those guys, you can just see they are going to continue the up trend.”
If Tennessee can indeed land Gray, it will be the second consecutive five-star offensive lineman the Vols have landed in back-to-back cycles. Earlier in the cycle, Teneessee landed five star Gabriel Osenda, and landing Gray would be two for the class, which would have a big impact on their 2026 class. Last year, Tennessee landed five-star offensive lineman David Sanders, who is expected to have an impact for the Volunteers in year one. Future signal caller and five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon has also been active in recruiting Gray to come to the Vols and has been in contact throughout the process
