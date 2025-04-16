Volunteer Country

Tennessee QB, Nico Iamaleava Officially In Portal, With Do Not Contact Tag

Brooks Austin

Nov 30, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) stands in the pocket against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) stands in the pocket against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Tennessee QB, Nico Iamaleava has been the headliner on the NCAA football news front for the last week. He's finally officially in the NCAA Transfer Portal, with a do not contact tage.

Former Tennessee five-star signee, turned one year starter, Nico Iamaleava is officially in the NCAA Transfer Portal as the Portal Window officially opened Wednesday morning, April 16th. Iamaleava entered the portal with a do not contact tag.

This means coaches and GMs will not be able to contact him directly, they will have to contact his agent, which should go well at this point.

Many teams are now expected to wait it out, as it is unclear what the QB's demands are in the portal. He was hopeful to get around $4M allegedly in Tennessee when negotiating in December, but that wasn't the case. He was allegedly sitting at around $2.2-2.5M per reports. Following the negotiation news and his father targeting Nakos, he went missing as he didn't attend practice, and Josh Heupel reportedly moved on, claiming "no one is bigger than the Power T."

