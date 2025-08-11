Volunteer Country

Tennessee's Chris Brazzell at Practice With Team Following Arrest

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee’s Chris Brazzell II (17) during Tennessee football’s first fall practice, in Knoxville, Tenn., Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Tennessee’s Chris Brazzell II (17) during Tennessee football’s first fall practice, in Knoxville, Tenn., Wednesday, July 31, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell is back at practice with the team following his arrest.

Some unfortunate news hit the timeline on Sunday as Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell was reportedly arrested for driving on a suspended license and for speeding. The good news, though, is that Brazzell was at practice with the team on Monday, according to Ryan Sylvia with Rocky Top Insider.

Brazzell does have a schedule court date for Aug. 20th. At about 8:57 p.m. on Aug. 8, police clocked Brazzell driving 60 mph in a 35 mph zone in a black Dodge Charger across the Henley Street Bridge in downtown Knoxville near UT campus, the KPD report said.

Police said Brazzell produced a U.S. passport, but he told the officer that he didn’t have his driver's license with him. The officer then checked motor vehicle records, which revealed that Brazzell’s license was suspended for failing to appear in court in Blount County on Aug. 15, 2024, according to the report.

Brazzell is projected to be a starter for the Volunteers this season. In 2024, he finished with 29 receptions for 333 yards and two touchdowns.

Jonathan Williams
