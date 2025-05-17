Tennessee Target Craig Dandridge Jr. Previews Upcoming Visit With the Vols
The Tennessee Volunteers are currently in the mix for 4-star prospect and WR, Craig Dandridge. We caught up with Dandridge to preview his upcoming summer of visits.
The Tennessee Volunteers are no strangers to recruiting the state of Georgia. Their potential starting QB, Jake Merklinger, is from the Peach State,and arguably the leader of their defense in 2025, LB Jeremiah Telander, is from the state as well.
The 2026 recruiting class seems to be no different. After signing 7 players from Georgia in 2025, the 2026 WR class sees WR Craig Dandridge Jr. skyrocketing up recruiting boards.
The 6’1, 175-pound receiver is fresh off a 1400+ yard season as a junior, runs a 10.84 in the 100m, and is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the class of 2026. The Cambridge High School prospect is set to take a plethora of official visits this summer prior to his decision.
Vols on SI caught up with Dandridge to see where things sit with the Vols
Craig Dandridge Jr. on the Tennessee offense:
I like how they play the game, man. I really like the offense that they had. Like, take deep shots. You know, we take a lot of deep shots here in high school. To not like that type of offense. You know, they like to trust their wide receivers. A lot of schools are really shaky about passing, but they like to, like, really showcase their wide receivers. What they can do, they say, No, they play hard-nosed football.
The Tennessee Volunteers need quite a bit of help at the wide receiver position, considering the lack of depth entering 2025. It’s something that Dandridge has taken notice of.
“I always take into account how many receivers they have currently on the roster. How many left for the draft? How many left for the portal? How many are also committed? “
Dandridge Jr. has enjoyed the conversation with head coach Josh Heupel and the rest of the coaching staff with the Vols.
“It’s been a real, real, real conversation. You know, not much about ball, about like, life in general. You know how to be a man, how to handle certain situations. With family, track is always in the mix with it, just seeing how I'm doing and stuff like that.”
