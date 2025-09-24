Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers vs Mississippi State Bulldogs: How to Watch and Live Stream

Here is where fans can tune in to watch the Tennessee Volunteers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville.

Christian Kirby

Tennessee running back Peyton Lewis (27) tries to get past Mississippi State safety Tyler Woodard (12) during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee running back Peyton Lewis (27) tries to get past Mississippi State safety Tyler Woodard (12) during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are just days away from their week five matchup of the 2025 college football season, as they prepare to travel to Starkville, Mississippi, to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. This will be the 48th meeting between these two schools in a series Tennessee leads 30-16-1.

The Volunteers are on a two-game win streak against the Bulldogs, including last year's 33-14 victory in Knoxville. However, the last meeting in Starkville (2013) resulted in a Bulldogs victory. Tennessee will look to have different fortunes this year as they look to avoid an upset.

For fans not traveling to Starkville to watch these two teams play, here is where you can tune in to watch the Volunteers take on the Bulldogs in week five.

How to Watch Tennessee Volunteers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Gameday: Saturday, Sept 27th. 2025
  • Game time: 4:15 pm ET
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Broadcast Team: David Neal (Play by play) and Fozzy Whittaker (Color)
  • Location: Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, Mississippi)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

