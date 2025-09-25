Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Mississippi State Injury Report

Tennessee vs Mississippi State's Wednesday edition of the injury report

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025.
Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the better teams in the SEC, but this weekend, they are tasked with a tough competition with the likes of Mississippi State, whom they will play on the road. The sound of cowbells is going to be something the Vols will have to overcome, as they will have to do so without some of their star players.

The initial injury report released with the players for both Mississippi State and Tennessee Volunteers. Here is how the injury report has shaped up thus far.

Tennessee Injury Report

• Jermod McCoy (OUT)
• Rickey Gibson (OUT)
• Daevin Hobbs (OUT)
• Radarious Jackson (OUT)
• Hunter Barnes (OUT)
• David Sanders (Questionable)
• Daune Morris (Questionable)
• Jaxson Moi (Probable)

Mississippi State Injury Report

• Blake Steen (OUT)
• Will Whitson (OUT)
• Derion Guilette (Questionable)

Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

Home/Football