Tennessee vs Mississippi State Injury Report
The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the better teams in the SEC, but this weekend, they are tasked with a tough competition with the likes of Mississippi State, whom they will play on the road. The sound of cowbells is going to be something the Vols will have to overcome, as they will have to do so without some of their star players.
The initial injury report released with the players for both Mississippi State and Tennessee Volunteers. Here is how the injury report has shaped up thus far.
Tennessee Injury Report
• Jermod McCoy (OUT)
• Rickey Gibson (OUT)
• Daevin Hobbs (OUT)
• Radarious Jackson (OUT)
• Hunter Barnes (OUT)
• David Sanders (Questionable)
• Daune Morris (Questionable)
• Jaxson Moi (Probable)
Mississippi State Injury Report
• Blake Steen (OUT)
• Will Whitson (OUT)
• Derion Guilette (Questionable)
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- How to Watch: Tennessee Football vs UAB
- Coveted 2027 EDGE Rashad Steets Talks Visit with Tennessee Football
- Tennessee Football Commit Amazed with Atmosphere Following Visits Elsewhere
- Tennessee Baseball Lands Heralded In-State Recruit
- 2027 In-state Defender Kenneth Simon II Details Visit with Tennessee Football
- Everything From Tennessee DB Edrees Farooq In His Tuesday Media Press Conference
- Should Tennessee Football's Performance vs Georgia End RB Position Battle?
- Tennessee Football RB Target David Segarra Talks Vols Visit
- Tennessee Football's Chris Brazzell On Pace to Outperform Jalin Hyatt's Biletnikoff Season
- How Tennessee Football History Shows Promising Future for Chris Brazzell
- Tennessee Football Commit Javonte Smith "Itching To Be In Orange" Following Visit
- Tennessee Football at "Top of List" for local defensive back after visit