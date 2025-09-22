Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Mississippi State Updated Betting Odds: Line Already on the Move

The Tennessee Volunteers come into game week as a sizable betting favorite over Mississippi State.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., September 20, 2025.
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., September 20, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers earned their third win on the season this past weekend against UAB and now they prepare for their first SEC road trip. The Vols will make the trip out to Starkville to take on Mississippi State this week.

The Bulldogs are undefeated on the year but have not played a conference game yet. They did however beat Arizona State, who was ranked No. 12 at the time, so they are somewhat battle tested. Tennessee on the other hand has already played a conference game as they went up against the Georgia Bulldogs in week three at home.

The Volunteers would love to pick up their conference game of the year this weekend, and according to the betting odds, Tennessee has a good chance of doing that this week.

Tennessee is listed as an 8.5-point favorite over Mississippi State, according to Fan Duel. The over/under for the game is set at 62.5 points currently. Just yesterday the line was 9.5 points in favor of Tennessee, so it has already dropped by a point.

Kickoff for this game is set for 4:15 PM and will be broadcasted on SEC Network. The Volunteers will then go on a bye week before playing Arkansas at home.

