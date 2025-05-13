Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Syracuse Kickoff Time Announced for Week One

The kickoff time for Tennessee vs Syracuse has been announced.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel greets players during warms up before the Orange & White spring game, Saturday, April 12, 2025.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel greets players during warms up before the Orange & White spring game, Saturday, April 12, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The kickoff time for Tennessee vs Syracuse has been announced.

While the 2025 college football season is still a ways out, some of he scheduling for week one and zero has been announced. Tennessee vs Syracuse will play one another in opening weekend and kickoff has been set for Noon on ABC.

The 2025 season will be an interesting one for Tennessee. They just recently lost last year's starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava to UCLA after a dispute of NIL negotiations. That led to the Volunteers signing UCLA quarterback Joey Aguilar out of the transfer portal.

Week one will be interesting for both of these programs as Tennessee is coming off of its first college football playoff berth and Syracuse had a very successful season under Fran Brown in his first year. Both teams will be tested early in this matchup to see where they stand this season.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Football