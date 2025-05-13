Tennessee vs Syracuse Kickoff Time Announced for Week One
The kickoff time for Tennessee vs Syracuse has been announced.
While the 2025 college football season is still a ways out, some of he scheduling for week one and zero has been announced. Tennessee vs Syracuse will play one another in opening weekend and kickoff has been set for Noon on ABC.
The 2025 season will be an interesting one for Tennessee. They just recently lost last year's starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava to UCLA after a dispute of NIL negotiations. That led to the Volunteers signing UCLA quarterback Joey Aguilar out of the transfer portal.
Week one will be interesting for both of these programs as Tennessee is coming off of its first college football playoff berth and Syracuse had a very successful season under Fran Brown in his first year. Both teams will be tested early in this matchup to see where they stand this season.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Vols Continue to Fall
- Tony Vitello Gets Ejected in Game Three of Auburn vs Tennessee Baseball
- Tennessee Football Transfer Addition Colton Hood's Stats at Colorado Goes Viral
- WATCH: Tennessee and Auburn Clear the Benches After Heated Exchange
- Tennessee Football Miss on Another Wide Receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal
- Tennessee Vols Guard Chaz Lanier Invited to the NBA Draft Combine
- Tennessee Sports Makes Professional Draft History Following NFL Draft
- Are the Tennessee Lady Vols Becoming a Powerhouse Again?
- Tennessee Vols Star Expected to Be Called Up By New York Mets
- Watch: Vols On SI Talks Tennessee Sports with "From The Bench Vols"
- Tennessee Set To Visit EDGE Rusher, Tristian Givens
- Los Angeles Lakers Predicted to Cut Ties With Tennessee Vol Dalton Knecht
- Star Thomas Has the Chance to be a Difference Maker for Tennessee Football