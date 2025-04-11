The Andy and Ari Show Fuels Tennessee QB Rumors: Nico Iamaleava Linked to USC, UCLA Amid NIL Standoff
The college football rumor mill is working overtime — and Tennessee finds itself right in the center of it.
On a recent episode of The Andy and Ari Show on On3, college football insiders Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman poured gasoline on the growing speculation around star quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s future in Knoxville.
Nico to LA? Staples and Wasserman floated both USC and UCLA as potential landing spots for Iamaleava if his reported NIL standoff with Tennessee isn’t resolved. They also mentioned Notre Dame as a possible destination should the former five-star recruit hit the NCAA Transfer Portal.
So what would that mean for the Vols?
According to Staples, Tennessee might not just be dealing with the threat of losing its starting quarterback — the Vols could also be in line to add a surprise name from the portal.
“I bet we’re gonna see a QB that we weren’t expecting to enter the portal, with a ‘do not contact’ tag,” Staples said. “And I’ll probably post a checkerboard endzone as soon as that happens.”
That’s about as subtle as a neon sign pointing back to Neyland Stadium.
In transfer portal lingo, a “do not contact” designation typically means a player has already lined up their next school. Combine that with Staples’ reference to Tennessee’s famous checkerboard end zones, and speculation is swirling that Josh Heupel’s staff could be preparing to add another high-profile quarterback if Iamaleava departs.
For now, Tennessee fans are left to wonder: What’s next for their rising star?
Iamaleava — the centerpiece of Heupel’s explosive offense and one of the most highly-rated recruits in program history — flashed his enormous potential late in the 2024 season. But his absence from practice today has raised eyebrows and sent shockwaves through college football.
Will he suit up for Tennessee’s Orange-White Game on Saturday? Or will this NIL dispute mark the beginning of the end for Iamaleava’s time in Knoxville?
Either way, with the NCAA Spring Transfer Portal window opening on Wednesday, all eyes will be on Tennessee — and all notifications will be on.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Nico Iamaleava Is The Latest NIL Saga For Tennessee
- Rodney Dunham Commits to Notre Dame Over Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee
- 49ers Set to Host Former Tennessee Volunteers DL, Omar Norman-Lott
- REPORT: Tennessee and QB, Nico Iamaleava in Active Contract Negotiations
- Tennessee QB Target Jayce Johnson Up for Vote for Best Georgia High School QB
- Tennessee vs Ole Miss Series Preview - SEC Showdown in Oxford
- Tennessee Football Hopeful to Land Priority In-State 2027 Athlete
- Tennessee Football Set for Home and Home with ACC program
- Tennessee Volunteers Finish In Top-5 in Final College Basketball Rankings
- Five Freshmen We Are Excited to See During Tennessee Spring Game
- Tennessee Baseball Defeats Alabama State Ahead of Weekend vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- Tristian Givens Names Four Finalists