WATCH: 5-Star Quarterback Faizon Brandon Competes in Pro-Day Event at the Elite 11

Watch Tennessee Volunteers quarterback commit Faizon Brandon as he competes in the 2025 Elite 11.

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback commit Faizon Brandon competes in the 2025 Elite 11 event.
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback commit Faizon Brandon competes in the 2025 Elite 11 event. / Brooks Austin
The 2025 Elite 11 is underway as some of the nation's top quarterback prospects converge on Los Angeles, California, to showcase their skills and compete against one another. One player who has garnered much attention throughout the event is Tennessee Volunteers commit Faizon Brandon.

According to 247 Sports, Brandon is the top-ranked prospect in his class and is one of two 5-star commits on the Vols' 2026 recruiting class. Vols on SI got a chance to provide some exclusive footage of Brandon as he competes in numerous drills at the Elite 11 throughout the week.

Brandon's arm strength and passing abilities are tailor-made for a Josh Heupel offense, and the quarterback's arrival in Knoxville is highly anticipated as he finishes his high school career.

The Volunteers will look to continue to add more highly talented prospects to their 2026 recruiting class as signing day approaches. Currently, the Volunteers have 10 total commits in their 2026 recruiting class, which ranks 31st in the country.

