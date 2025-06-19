WATCH: 5-Star Quarterback Faizon Brandon Competes in Pro-Day Event at the Elite 11
Watch Tennessee Volunteers quarterback commit Faizon Brandon as he competes in the 2025 Elite 11.
The 2025 Elite 11 is underway as some of the nation's top quarterback prospects converge on Los Angeles, California, to showcase their skills and compete against one another. One player who has garnered much attention throughout the event is Tennessee Volunteers commit Faizon Brandon.
According to 247 Sports, Brandon is the top-ranked prospect in his class and is one of two 5-star commits on the Vols' 2026 recruiting class. Vols on SI got a chance to provide some exclusive footage of Brandon as he competes in numerous drills at the Elite 11 throughout the week.
Brandon's arm strength and passing abilities are tailor-made for a Josh Heupel offense, and the quarterback's arrival in Knoxville is highly anticipated as he finishes his high school career.
The Volunteers will look to continue to add more highly talented prospects to their 2026 recruiting class as signing day approaches. Currently, the Volunteers have 10 total commits in their 2026 recruiting class, which ranks 31st in the country.
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava