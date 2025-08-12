Volunteer Country

WATCH: Jaylen Wright Scores, Validates Claim of Star Teammate

Jaylen Wright affirms claims of star teammate with a rushing touchdown of his own in preseason game.

Shayne Pickering

Jun 4, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (25) runs with the football during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Jun 4, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (25) runs with the football during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Last week, Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill urged the team to better utilize the youthful running backs that hold larger frames on third downs, short yardage, and in the red zone, including former Tennessee standout Jaylen Wright.

"I love De'Von, but if I'm being honest, that's why you got Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon, for those kind of situations," Hill had told the media at the time.

Although just a preseason game, it does seem as if those words were taken seriously by the coaching staff as Jaylen Wright was used in the red zone to punch it in and score a touchdown for the team in the first half this afternoon against the Chicago Bears.

Could the tide be turning in Wright's favor down on South Beach?

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Shayne Pickering
SHAYNE PICKERING

Shayne Pickering is a multimedia journalist with experience covering a variety of collegiate programs. He has several years of experience covering teams within the college athletics scene.

Home/Football