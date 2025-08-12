WATCH: Jaylen Wright Scores, Validates Claim of Star Teammate
Last week, Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill urged the team to better utilize the youthful running backs that hold larger frames on third downs, short yardage, and in the red zone, including former Tennessee standout Jaylen Wright.
"I love De'Von, but if I'm being honest, that's why you got Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon, for those kind of situations," Hill had told the media at the time.
Although just a preseason game, it does seem as if those words were taken seriously by the coaching staff as Jaylen Wright was used in the red zone to punch it in and score a touchdown for the team in the first half this afternoon against the Chicago Bears.
Could the tide be turning in Wright's favor down on South Beach?
