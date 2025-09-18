Volunteer Country

WATCH: Tennessee vs UAB Preview

Vols On SI provides everything you need to know entering UAB vs Tennessee

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee vs UAB Preview graphic for the Vols On SI YouTube page
Tennessee vs UAB Preview graphic for the Vols On SI YouTube page / Vols On SI
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to play against the UAB Blazers just one week removed from their contest that went to overtime against the Georgia Bulldogs. The Tennessee Volunteers were the defeated program in that one, but they have a much better chance of winning their game on Saturday, as they are entering this game as a huge favorite.

They will be kicking off at 12:45 PM EDT with the chance to win this football game by a lot before advancing to their next SEC contest, which they will be away from the comfort of their home stadium. They will be playing against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Ahead of the game against the UAB Blazers, three of the members who write and cover for Vols On SI (Dale Dowden, Josh Greer, and Caleb Sisk) released a YouTube video previewing the Vols game against the Blazers. They discussed multiple points that needed to be discussed, and even named players they felt needed to be discussed as well as the players they feel should be looking to take a step up.

You can access the video by clicking the pop-up link below, as they provide all of the key details that you need to know entering the weekend and game day.

Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

Home/Football