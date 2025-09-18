WATCH: Tennessee vs UAB Preview
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to play against the UAB Blazers just one week removed from their contest that went to overtime against the Georgia Bulldogs. The Tennessee Volunteers were the defeated program in that one, but they have a much better chance of winning their game on Saturday, as they are entering this game as a huge favorite.
They will be kicking off at 12:45 PM EDT with the chance to win this football game by a lot before advancing to their next SEC contest, which they will be away from the comfort of their home stadium. They will be playing against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Ahead of the game against the UAB Blazers, three of the members who write and cover for Vols On SI (Dale Dowden, Josh Greer, and Caleb Sisk) released a YouTube video previewing the Vols game against the Blazers. They discussed multiple points that needed to be discussed, and even named players they felt needed to be discussed as well as the players they feel should be looking to take a step up.
You can access the video by clicking the pop-up link below, as they provide all of the key details that you need to know entering the weekend and game day.
