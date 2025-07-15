Volunteer Country

Arion Carter Shares Evaluation on Tennessee Football Transfer Addition Colton Hood

Tennessee Volunteers defensive star Arion Carter details the addition of Colorado Buffaloes transfer Colton Hood

Caleb Sisk

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos cornerback Colton Hood (3) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos cornerback Colton Hood (3) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Arion Carter has started to become a leader for the Tennessee Volunteers' defense. Similar to last season, the defense has made some major additions, including Colton Hood from Colorado. Hood will play defensive back for Tennessee, and the the linebacker for the Vols shared an honest opinion on the talented transfer.

Here is what Carter had to say about his Tennessee Volunteers teammate.

"We have a whole new bunch of guys to add to our repertoire, I feel that brings assets in different ways. You have a guy like Colton Hood who brings a lot of speed, lot of quick decisiveness in run/pass, who I feel is very good in run-pass defense. And you bring guys in at corner and a lot of our young DBs who are willing to learn, who come to work every day that have the right mentality, who came and adopted our culture and who are fitting in very, very well."

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Football