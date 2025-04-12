Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Injury Report for Orange & White Game

The Tennessee Volunteers have many players who are inactive or not dressed out.

Caleb Sisk

The moon raises behind the VOLS sign before a game between Tennessee and Florida in Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2024.
/ Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers will start their Orange & White game at 2:00 PM EDT on this great Spring Saturday for Football.

Although fans will be able to get their first look of many players, there are also others they will hav eto wait to see until Fall.

Here are the Inactive players or players not dressed out according to RockyTopInsider.

QB: Nico Iamaleava
LEO: Mariyon Dye
LEO: Christian Gass
LEO: Caleb Herring
DB: Jermod McCoy
DB: Jourdan Thomas
TE: Miles Kitselman
WR: Chris Brazzell
LB: Arion Carter
LB: Jadon Perlotte
DT: Nathan Robinson
DT: Daevin Hobbs
DE: Emmanuel Okoye
DE: Jamal Wallace
DE: Jayden Loftin

