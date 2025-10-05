Volunteer Country

Where is Tennessee Ranked Following Their Bye Week?

Did the Tennessee Volunteers move up in the AP Poll?

Caleb Sisk

Sep 27, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Colton Hood (8) and linebacker Arion Carter (7) celebrate after a defensive stop against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers were off on Saturday, but they still received some good news as multiple teams ahead of them were defeated. The Vols are one of the more popular teams this go around, as they have remained 15th for quite some time, but they are finally getting the chance to move up. The Vols have the chance to compete for a playoff position, and these moves are huge for their chances.

As mentioned, the Vols were ranked 15th prior to the weekend, and they are now ranked 12th in the AP Poll, which is the poll that shows up on Saturdays.

The Vols moved up following a week where three teams in front of them were defeated. Those three teams include the Penn State Nittany Lions (lost to UCLA), the Texas Longhorns (lost to the Florida Gators), and the Iowa State Cyclones (lost to the Cincinnati Bearcats).

The Tennessee Vols will be back in action when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks inside the state of Tennessee and inside the home stadium for the Vols, Neyland Stadium. This game comes around a year after the Vols were upset against the Razorbacks in Fayetteville.

