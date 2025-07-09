Volunteer Country

Who is Tennessee's Most Important Game of the 2025 College Football Season?

Who is Tennessee's most important game of the 2025 college football season?

Jonathan Williams

Nov 16, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel talks to Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart after a game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel talks to Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart after a game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Who is Tennessee's most important game of the 2025 college football season?

We are officially a little over a month away from the 2025 college football season kicking off. The Volunteers will be looking to make the college football playoff for the second year in a row, with a new face at quarterback with Nico Iamaleava now at UCLA.

Just like any SEC team, the Volunteers have some big matchups on the schedule, but which of those games is the most important for Tennessee this season?

Alabama is always a massive matchup, Josh Heupel going up against his former school in Oklahoma will be a big one, Florida will be a massive matchup late in the season, but Georgia is arguably the most important game.

Tennessee will host the Bulldogs on Sept. 13, an early conference matchup, but the importance of this game is more so about it being a tone setter for the season.

The Volunteers haven't beaten Georgia in Neyland since 2015 and they haven't kept the matchup within one score at home since then either. The Dawgs have managed to handle the Volunteers in their home stadium, and if Georgia routs the Volunteers this year to kick off the conference slate, it could lead to a domino effect the rest of the way.

On top of that, Heupel's offense has provided a lot of issues for a lot of teams, but Kirby Smart and his defensive staff have seemingly figured out ways to slow it down.

Georgia's trip to Knoxville will also be Gunner Stockton's first-ever SEC road trip, so if Tennessee can capitalize on that and end their losing streak to the Bulldogs, it would provide a lot of momentum heading into the remainder of the schedule.

Jonathan Williams
