Why Tennessee Football Star Wendell Moe Jr Congratulated Braylon Staley

Why did Wendell Moe Jr congratulate Braylon Staley ahead of the Tennessee vs Arkansas game?

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) catches the ball before a NCAA football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., September 20, 2025.
Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) catches the ball before a NCAA football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., September 20, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to play yet again. They will be inside Neyland Stadium in a game that the Vols have had circled on their calendar all offseason. The game is against the Arkansas Razorbacks, as the Tennessee Volunteers have the opportunity to get revenge following their loss last season in this game.

The Tennessee Vols didn't play on Saturday, but they did play the week prior in a tough contest against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Vols won this game in overtime, and they had some key plays. This includes one of the biggest catches of the game from Braylon Staley.

Wendell Moe Jr spoke to the media about Staley and this play on Tuesday ahead of their next game.

"I believe great players make great plays when we need them, and our team personifies that, so when we needed Braylon Staley to get that first down in that drive, he did it. You know, someone messes up at the beginning of the game, everyone on the team will be like 'it's alright, we got your back, just focus on the next play,' and I think he did that when we needed him to, so congratulations to him."

