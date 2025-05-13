Chaz Lanier Could Stay Home if Memphis Grizzlies Call on During 2025 NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft is set for Wednesday, June 25, and all eyes in Tennessee will be on whether another Volunteer earns his shot at the pros. With coverage airing on ABC and ESPN, this year’s draft offers a compelling storyline for local fans—especially with the Memphis Grizzlies potentially in position to select one of their own.
Former Tennessee standout Chaz Lanier is generating draft buzz as a projected mid-second-round pick, currently ranked No. 42 overall by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. And with Memphis holding two second-round selections—No. 48 (via Golden State) and No. 56 (via Houston)—the Grizzlies could be a natural fit for the in-state star.
Lanier, a Nashville native, helped power the Vols to another Elite Eight appearance this past season, averaging 18.0 points per game and shooting nearly 40% from three-point range. Though he didn’t command headlines like Dalton Knecht the year prior, Lanier provided consistency, perimeter shooting, and composure in big moments—qualities that NBA teams covet in rotational guards.
His rise has been anything but linear. After spending time at North Florida, Lanier broke out during his senior year, averaging nearly 20 points per game and hitting 44% from beyond the arc. That performance earned him a transfer opportunity to Tennessee, where he proved he could excel in the SEC—arguably the toughest conference in college basketball last season.
Memphis, known for maximizing the value of their second-round picks, could be a logical landing spot. The Grizzlies’ recent success with second-rounder Jaylen Wells—who emerged as a reliable contributor last season—is a testament to their developmental system and player evaluation. With Lanier’s shooting touch, maturity, and work ethic, he could follow a similar path from late-round selection to productive NBA role player.
Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 199 pounds, Lanier isn’t projected to be a franchise-changing prospect. But for teams seeking floor spacing, smart decision-making, and a proven scorer off the bench, he checks several boxes. His ability to play within a system, coupled with his efficient shooting, makes him an ideal fit for teams looking to bolster their guard rotation—especially one like Memphis, which continues to build a strong, young core.
As the countdown to June 25 begins, Lanier stands on the brink of an opportunity that once seemed unlikely. For Tennessee fans and NBA hopefuls alike, the question now is simple: will Chaz Lanier be the next Volunteer to hear his name called on draft night?
