Memphis Grizzlies Rookie Jahmai Mashack Shows Out in NBA Summer League Game

Memphis Grizzlies rookie and former Tennessee Vol Jahmai Mashack showed out in his second summer league game.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack (15) walks off the court after a NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between Tennessee and Houston at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Sunday, March 30, 2025.
Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack (15) walks off the court after a NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between Tennessee and Houston at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Sunday, March 30, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
NBA rookies are already getting their professional careers rolling, as some of them are already competing in the NBA summer league. One of those players is former Tennessee Volunteers Jahmai Mashack, who played in his second summer league game, and he showed out for his new team.

The Grizzlies drafted Mashack with the last pick in the second round of the draft and things are off to a great start. Last night, Mashack dropped 13 points, three steals, a rebound, an assist and a block. He also shot 4-9 from the field and was 3-4 from behind the arc. Mashack recorded five points, nine assists, four rebounds, two steals, and one block in his first summer league game.

Mashack is proving to be an impactful player on both ends of the floor. If he keeps up this pace throughout the rest of his summer league games, the former Volunteer might do enough to both earn a spot on the roster and earn bench minutes this season.

During his final season with Tennessee, Mashack averaged 6.0 points, 1.7 steals, 4.2 rebounds and 0.5 blocks per game. He also shot 45 percent from the field and is picking up right where he left off in the NBA now.

Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

