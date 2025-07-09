Memphis Grizzlies Rookie Jahmai Mashack Shows Out in NBA Summer League Game
Memphis Grizzlies rookie and former Tennessee Vol Jahmai Mashack showed out in his second summer league game.
NBA rookies are already getting their professional careers rolling, as some of them are already competing in the NBA summer league. One of those players is former Tennessee Volunteers Jahmai Mashack, who played in his second summer league game, and he showed out for his new team.
The Grizzlies drafted Mashack with the last pick in the second round of the draft and things are off to a great start. Last night, Mashack dropped 13 points, three steals, a rebound, an assist and a block. He also shot 4-9 from the field and was 3-4 from behind the arc. Mashack recorded five points, nine assists, four rebounds, two steals, and one block in his first summer league game.
Mashack is proving to be an impactful player on both ends of the floor. If he keeps up this pace throughout the rest of his summer league games, the former Volunteer might do enough to both earn a spot on the roster and earn bench minutes this season.
During his final season with Tennessee, Mashack averaged 6.0 points, 1.7 steals, 4.2 rebounds and 0.5 blocks per game. He also shot 45 percent from the field and is picking up right where he left off in the NBA now.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Darryl Rivers Commits To Tennessee Football
- JB Shabazz Releases Top Three And Sets Commitment Date
- Former Tennessee Vol Joshua Palmer Expected to Elevate Buffalo Bills Offense
- New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara Still Considered Top 10 in the League
- Jowell Combay Solidifies Commitment Time And Date
- Jahmai Mashack Still Bound for Memphis Grizzlies Despite Trade Confusion, Per His Mother
- Paul Finebaum Reveals He is "Not Crazy" About Tennessee Ahead of the 2025 Season
- Five Tennessee Vols to Compete in 2025 NBA Summer League
- Tennessee Football Target Pushes Back Commitment
- In-State Tennessee Volunteers Target Sets Commitment Date
- Savion Hiter Teases Commitment Decision
- What a Jowell Combay Commitment Would Do For Tennessee