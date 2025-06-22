NBA Mock Draft: Latest on Tennessee Volunteer Chaz Lanier's Stock
A look at where former Tennessee Volunteer Chaz Lanier's draft stock currently sits.
The 2025 NBA draft starts on Wednesday and former Tennessee Volunteer Chaz Lanier will be waiting to hear his name called during the two rounds. Lanier was a star player for Tennessee this past season and proved he can score with the best of them, but where does his draft stock currently sit?
Based on the latest mock drafts, it appears that Lanier will have to wait until the second round before he hears his name called. ESPN predicted Lanier to the San Antonio Spurs with the 38th overall pick in their latest mock draft.
A few reasons as to why Lanier might be falling out of the first round are, first, because of his age. Lanier was a super senior at Tennessee and isn't as young as some of the other prospects in the class. This happened with Dalton Knecht last year as he also fell into the late first round. However, there is also upside to that. Whoever drafts Lanier will get an immediate plug-and-play guy with lots of experience already.
Another reason might be due to some inconsistencies in his offensive output. Overall, Lanier had an impressive season, averaging 18 points per game; however, there were also eleven games where he shot under 40 percent from the field. A positive out of that, though Lanier proved he can shoot his way out of a slump, which is what you want out of your scorers.
Regardless of where Lanier lands in the draft, there will be a team who lands an underrated scorer in this draft.
