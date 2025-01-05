Tennessee Basketball Opponent Preview: Florida Gators

Volunteer Country

Tennessee basketball will take on the Florida Gators Tuesday. Here is everything you need to know.

Dec 21, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) dribbles the ball against the North Florida Ospreys during the second half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Tennessee will be traveling to Gainesville, Florida to take on the Florida Gators on Tuesday’s mid-week matchup. Tennessee is currently rated No. 1 in the nation and is currently the only undefeated team.

They will be put to the test against the Florida Gators who will be their third ranked contest of the season.

Florida will heavily lean on Walter Clayton Jr who leads the team in points. Clayton averages 18.3 points as a guard and leads the team in assists with 3.9. The majority of the time Clayton will be the playmaker. Clayton put up a season-high 33 points against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. That wasn’t enough for them to win the game. He also led the team in assists.

Florida will also have a heavy work load for Alex Condon who currently averages over 10 points and nearly 8 rebounds a game. Condon has been an underrated player in the SEC all year.

Tennessee will need a big game out of Chaz Lanier or Zakai Zeigler to neutralize the damage from the red-hot Gators.

This is easily the toughest game so far for the Vols and they will hope to continue their hot streak that they’ve had all season having a 14-0 record for the first time since the 1922-23 season.

