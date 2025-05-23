Volunteer Country

2027 QB Malachi Zeigler Expresses Interest in Tennessee Volunteers

The 2027 QB prospect from Benton High School is expected to visit the Vols soon Vols On SI has learned.

Caleb Sisk

2027 QB Malachi Zeigler competing during Elite 11
2027 QB Malachi Zeigler competing during Elite 11 / Malachi Zeigler
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers have been evaluating many QBs in the 2027 recruiting class. This includes one of the better QBs, with Malachi Zeigler catching many colleges' attention. Zeigler is a four-star prospect who ranks as high as 85th nationally as of now.

Zeigler is interested in the Tennessee Volunteers as he claimed to "Vols On SI" that he will be looking into Tennessee. Zeigler caught up with Vols On SI for more below.

"Tennessee is definitely a school that will be strongly considered. The passion from the fans alone makes it a school worth looking into," the talented QB prospect stated.

The Vols will receive a visit from Zeigler who has a timeline in mind.

"Yes sir, we are planning to visit Tennessee some time in June."





