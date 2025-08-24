Adryan Cole Talks Tennessee Football Relationship and Commitment Timeline
The Tennessee Volunteers have been targeting players left and right, as they are looking to put together the best possible class that they can, as they are targeting arguably one of the better defensive backs in the Peach State.
That player is Adryan Cole, who is a defensive back from the state of Georgia. He plays high school football at Douglas County and is one of the main defensive backs who has started to get targeted in the 2027 recruiting class.
Following his Corky Kell season opener, the talented prospect caught up with Vols On SI to provide all of the latest updates.
“My recruiting process has been great. I’ve been talking with every school that reaches out. I’m just feeling them out.”
The talented prospect played with his new team after spending time at another high school. He detailed this feeling now that he is part of what he believes is the best defense in the nation.
“It feels great to be on a new team and have a new coaching staff. It’s great being around my guys. I feel like we have the best defensive group in the country, so I’m just taking it all in.”
He then would talk about his teammate, who is also a Tennessee Volunteers target. That player being Kennedy Green. If you would like to see what Green said in his interview with Vols On SI click HERE.
“Kennedy is my guy. I’ve been playing with him since youth ball. I have played with him and played against him, so we are basically the same person, I would say. We love each other all the same, and we just make each other better each and every day.”
He would then get into the details of why you likely are reading this article. He discussed his relationship with the Tennessee staff, as well as how they have been doing in his recruitment thus far.
“Tennessee, they’ve been doing great. They have been reaching out every day. Every day, Coach O’Rourke reaches out as well as Coach Banks. They’ve been reaching out every day. I’m really enjoying the love from them.”
Next he would discuss a possible visit to the Tennessee Volunteers, as he is working out the needed details.
“They are pushing really hard, Coach Nez and everybody. They didn’t tell me a specific date, they just told me to get up there and see how Knoxville is. I am definitely going to get up there. I don’t have a visit date set up yet, but I will definitely get up there.”
When will his commitment be made?
“Probably June or July-ish. After OVs.”
If he is waiting for his OVs, is it safe to say the Vols are a contender for an official visit? He named the teams, who are in the running for an official visit at this time.
“Tennessee is definitely a contender for an official visit. Some other schools that are standing out include USC, Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU, Auburn, Miami, Florida… there are a lot of schools.”
