Can Faizon Brandon Be An Elite Peer Recruiter?
Grimsley High School quarterback Faizon Brandon (Greensboro, N.C.) committed to the Tennessee Volunteers in August. He's put in serious work as a peer-recruiter since.
Grimsley High School quarterback Faizon Brandon is rock-solid in his commitment to the University of Tennessee. The No. 2 passer in the 2026 class chose the Vols in August over Alabama, LSU, and North Carolina State. Since then, he hasn't visited other campuses, he politely declines interest from other coaching staff recruiting him.
Head coach Josh Heupel and offensive coordinator Joey Halzle invested a lot in Brandon after seeing him throw at their annual "Night at Neyland" camp last summer. They got him to campus early and often, ensuring he felt comfortable in his decision when he chose to commit. While landing his commitment was enough of a win for Tennessee, Brandon has been a major asset as a peer recruiter.
Brandon connects well with other recruits and intends to bring elite talent to Rocky Top. Peer recruiting can often be a tired talking point, as every top prospect has friends at each program. However, Brandon has a real opportunity to impact several recruitments. The first player he mentions in interviews is Hattiesburg High School wide receiver Tristen Keys. Keys is the No. 1-ranked pass catcher in the 2026 cycle and is high on Tennessee for several reasons. The Mississippi native's relationship with Brandon is an added bonus. Brandon has worked hard on him for months.
Keys was back in Knoxville this weekend to watch spring practices and spend time with the coaching staff - Brandon was right by his side at almost every point. Brandon also frequently mentions Louisa County High School running back Savion Hiter and St. Christopher's School offensive lineman Darius Gray as two guys he's recruiting. He'll be back on campus in April when Hiter is in town and would likely find a way to get back out if Gray decides to return before official visits.
Brandon keeps in touch with various others, and his seriousness about the Vols speaks volumes to many. There's been no wavering from a prospect who could still go anywhere in the country, but he's found his home in Tennessee. Now, it's about ensuring the home has the proper structure for him to succeed.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee vs North Alabama Final Score - Vols Remain Unbeaten, AJ Russell is Back
- Tennessee Volunteers Defensive Back Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
- Tony Vitello Talks Dominate Start to The Season From LHP, Liam Doyle
- CJ Edwards Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
- Tennessee Basketball Falling Behind in 5-Star Nate Ament's Recruitment?
- Tennessee Basketball Star Zakai Zeigler Continues Late Season Success
- Tennessee Baseball Stat Leaders (2/24)
- Tennessee and Nebraska Cancel Upcoming Home and Home Series
- Tennessee Vols Leap A Spot in Latest College Baseball Top-25 Rankings
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill