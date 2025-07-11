Commitment Day: Tennessee Vols Target JB Shabazz Set to Announce His College Decision
The Tennessee Volunteers had a single-day break following a two-day stretch that was very favorable for them on the recruiting trail. The Vols landed three commitments this week, after landing in-state defensive back Javonte Smith along with a pair of Kell High School football players (Brayden Rouse and Jowell Combay).
The Vols will have the chance to land another big-time commitment, as they look to bring in offensive tackle JB Shabazz. Shabazz is one of the remaining offensive tackle prospects on the recruiting board for the Vols who has started to be a priority for the Orange and White. They were a little bit late to the scene, as they didn't extend the offer until February.
Shabazz is set to make his commitment between the Tennessee Volunteers, the South Carolina Gamecocks, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He is currently rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals, as he ranks as the 352nd best prospect in the nation at this time. He is also ranked as the 27th best offensive tackle in the nation and the 19th best player in the state.
The commitment will be a home run for whichever team lands the prospects, as fans for all teams will hope to land the North Carolina high school football star.
Make sure to stay tuned with Vols On SI for the announcement news that will follow later today.
