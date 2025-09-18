Electric Environment of Tennessee Football Impresses Top Tight End Target
The in-state group of prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle is full of promising potential and local standout tight end Malik Howard is among the best of the group.
It was important to get the Oak Ridge standout, who is rated as one of the best tight end recruits in the nation for his class, back on campus for an atmosphere like the one that was present for the Tennessee Volunteers season opener against Georgia.
"The visit went great and the environment was electric. UT fans are serious," he told Vols on SI.
The atmosphere was top notch throughout the game as it was a highly competitive game that came down to the end. During the course of the game, Howard watched how the tight ends were used to against a top opponent, and came away impressed with the versatility of the group coached by Alec Abeln.
"They let them be very versatile and let them line up in different spots like receiver, in line with the hand in the ground, and in a H-back spot. And (Miles) Kitselman had a few nice catches."
Howard has taken another step forward in his junior season, looking even more athletic and explosive with his long, sturdy frame, helping the Wildcats jump out to a 4-0 start to their season with the potential to pick up a lot more wins and make a deep playoff run.
"My junior season is going great so far. My team is playing lights out and I’m 100% feeling more explosive this year."
As he continues his development as a top tight end prospect in the entire nation for the 2027 recruiting cycle, Josh Heupel and the coaching staff at Tennessee will need to keep bringing Malik Howard to campus, but he was impressed with the showing from the program on Saturday.
