Eli Ferguson Talks Tennessee Football Recruitment and More
Tennessee Vols football target Eli Ferguson talks recruitment and details where the Vols stand currently.
Tennessee Volunteers 2027 prospect/target and in-state wide receiver from Brentwood Academy, Eli Ferguson, has started to rise up recruiting boards as he is about to enter his junior season.
Ferguson is a 5-foot-11 frame from Nashville, Tennessee, who holds offers from many schools. This includes Tennessee, Mississippi State, Kentucky, UCLA, and many others. Recently, the talented prospect caught up with Vols On SI.
"My relationship with the Vols has been consistent; they often check in and keep tabs on me. I feel this relationship grew stronger due to my being an in-state recruit for them," Ferguson stated to Vols On SI.
Coach Kelsey Pope has been a huge factor for the Vols in his recruitment as they share the same vision.
"I would say Coach Pope is making the biggest impact on my vision there, me, Coach Pope, and I are on the same page when it comes to what I want in a school and in a coach."
Visiting the program has done a lot for the Vols as it keeps him open minded when considering the Vols.
"The Vols are doing a great job on recruiting me, the visits always keep me open-minded in their program, and our relationship is only going to continue to grow."
There is plenty time ahead of his commitment decision, but the Vols are starting to become a top school.
"Tennessee is definitely a top school for me as I go into my junior year and start taking my commitment into consideration, but there is still plenty of time, and it’s only going to progress."
The Vols will likely host the talented wide receiver as he plans to return this upcoming year.
"I do plan on visiting campus often this upcoming year, it’ll be great for me to dive more into the program and what it has to offer. Tennessee is on the right track for sure."
