Joey O'Brien Narrows Recruitment
La Salle College athlete Joey O'Brien (Glenside, Penn.) narrowed his recruitment to six schools on Thursday. The Tennessee Volunteers are giving heavy chase and prioritizing O'Brien.
The Tennessee Volunteers are hunting for several top national prospects ahead of official visit season. Over the past few months, they've hosted numerous elite names in Knoxville, Tennessee, while sifting through their top priorities. One of the top names on their board is La Salle College athlete Joey O'Brien.
O'Brien is one of the most polarizing prospects in the 2026 recruiting class. He measures in at 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds, moonlighting as a safety and wide receiver in high school. Volunteer Country has previously compared his high school tape to that of current Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton, one of the most dominant and unique defensive players in the NFL.
As you'd imagine, several national programs are giving hard pursuit. O'Brien cut his recruitment down to six schools on Thursday afternoon: Clemson, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, and Tennessee made the cut. He has official visits scheduled with each finalist except Michigan - he has an official visit with the Ohio State Buckeyes scheduled for June 20, so we'll see if he chooses to swap that visit out.
O'Brien made stops at Clemson, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Ohio State, and Tennessee this spring. The Vols have legitimized themselves as contenders in the race for his services and official visits will play an integral role in his decision. Tennessee gets him on campus on June 13 alongside several other elite prospects.
O'Brien ranks as the No. 69 prospect and No. 2 athlete in the 2026 recruiting class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He amassed 36 tackles, 13 pass deflections, and an interception during junior season for La Salle. He added 68 receptions for 1,029 yards and 12 touchdowns on the offensive side of the football.
