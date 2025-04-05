Leo Delaney and Tennessee Proving To Be a Match
Providence Day School offensive lineman Leo Delaney (Charlotte, N.C.) meshes well with the Tennessee Volunteers. Will it be well enough to receive a commitment?
The Tennessee Volunteers have made one thing clear on the recruiting trail under head coach Josh Heupel - prospects they land come to campus early and often. The Vols always are hosting recruiting events, camps, and more, and those who end up committing to the Vols are prospects who take advantage of that hosting spirit. Providence Day School offensive lineman Leo Delaney has been one of the most frequent visitors on Rocky Top over the last calendar year.
The Volunteers are no strangers to the North Carolina foothold, or Providence Day, for that matter. They signed Providence Day offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. in the 2025 class, one of the top recruits in program history and a close friend of Delaney. Tennessee immediately prioritized Delaney after offering him in October 2023. They got him to campus for game visits, summer camps, and other events.
He's jived well with Heupel, offensive line coach Glen Elarbee, and assistant offensive line coach Kevin Pendleton. Delaney recently visited the Vols and left telling Volunteer Country that he's "in love' with the program. They'll have stiff competition moving forward, as the Clemson Tigers and Michigan Wolverines are legitimate contenders in this race. Georgia, Nebraska, North Carolina State, Penn State, and Wisconsin round out the top eight schools he put out on November 25, 2024.
Delaney and Tennessee check many boxes for each other. They have the Sanders connection, Tennessee loves hosting as much as Delaney loves visiting, and the scheme fit lines up. Delaney measures in at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds. He plays with tremendous balance and technique along the interior offensive line, perfect for Tennessee's up-tempo run scheme. Delaney can get on the football and play a bunch of snaps in both phases, something the Vols harp on every season.
Predictions for Tennessee landing Delaney are rolling in on several recruiting websites. There's a lot that makes sense about a potential pairing, but other programs aren't going to go in this one without a fight, and Delaney seems intent on giving everyone a chance. He hasn't publicly scheduled any official visits yet, but that eventual announcement may be the next indicator in his recruitment. Is it possible he could commit before a summer tour of officials? Will he hold off until closer to the beginning of his senior season? There's many moving parts to a national recruitment moving forward.
Delaney ranks as the No. 128 prospect and No. 6 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
