Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football 5-Star Commit Gabriel Osenda Not Visiting Anymore Schools

Tennessee footbalol commit and five-star offensive tackle from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Gabriel Osenda is no longer taking visits to other schools and will remain loyal to the Tennessee Volunteers.

Caleb Sisk

David Gabriel Georges on his visit with Gabriel Osenda
David Gabriel Georges on his visit with Gabriel Osenda / David Gabriel Georges
In this story:

Tennessee football commit and five-star offensive tackle from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Gabriel Osenda is no longer taking visits to other schools and will remain loyal to the Tennessee Volunteers.

Tennessee Volunteers five-star commit Gabriel Osenda is now locking it down completely as he tell Rivals that he will no longer be taking visits to other programs, with the message "Go Vols" being added to his statement.

Osenda committed to the Vols early and has remained loyal as he hasn't shown any sign of a potential flip or de-commitment. Osenda was awarded the MVP award for the offensive line group at the Rivals camp in Atlanta over the weekend.

Osenda's original commitment landed him in the Orange and White over the Blue and Orange as he committed to the Vols over the Florida Gators and company. Osenda will now focus on his final season at Baylor High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, while looking to bring his teammates David Gabriel Georges, and Jamyan Theodore to Tennessee.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting